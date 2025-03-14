Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) has retired this Friday from Paris-Nice after the decision of the medical body of his team, who has decided that he recovers from the fall of the preceding day at home to “focus on his next objectives.” The cyclist is doubtful to participate in the Volta to Catalunya, the next race in which he should participate.

Vingegaard, double champion of the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023, fell at kilometer 85 of the fifth stage, between Saint Just in Chevalier and the Saint Andre Cote, and suffered a blow to the wrist and wounds in the face.

Important fall

This Friday the sixth stage between Saint Julien will be played in Saint Alban and Berre L’Etang, 209.8 kilometers, with three third category ports and the defense of the leadership by the American Matteo Jorgenson (Visma).

This was the second time that the Danish corridor competed in the Paris. Again he goes empty after arriving leader until yesterday, in which he lost the leadership in favor of Jorgenson, his teammate.