Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) has prevailed in the second stage of the Coppi e Bartali Week disputed between Riccione and Sogliano al Rubicone, with a route of 163 kilometers, a triumph that allows him to don the leader’s jersey.

Vingegaard, 24, recent winner of the UAE Tour stage, won the match near the finish line to Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa (Ineos) and Australian Nick Schultz (BikeExchange), with a time of 4h.17.43. The Spanish Javier Romo (Astana) entered the top 10.

A leg-breaking day, without respite due to a profile of constant ups and downs and four ascents to Solgliano al Rubicone, the last of them at the finish line, where the stage was decided with a series of attacks with Spanish protagonism. as it was tested by Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) and Juan Ayuso, an 18-year-old cyclist on loan from UAE Emirates to Colpack Ballan.

In the day’s escape, 6 men stood out, among them the Spanish Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel Euskadi), one of the last survivors along with the Italian Marton Dina (Eolo Kometa) before the platoon gathered at 23rd of the finish line. At that point, British leader Mark Cavendish was completely off the hook, powerless to keep up with the pace.

The excitement was presented in the last section with constant lashes for the stage and the leadership. The Andalusian Carlos Rodríguez tried without luck, but there was an immediate reaction from the squad. Later, Juan Ayuso (Jávea, 18 years old) presented his letters, Joining the wheel was Belgian Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck), the winner of the G, P Industria & Artegianato and third in Laigueglia.

An uncomfortable rival that the Spanish cyclist had to deal with, unable to keep up with his pace. The Belgian appeared with a few seconds within the last kilometer, but the reaction of Vingegaard, Sosa, Rasmussen, Schultz and Henao ruined his intentions. Among all the fastest was the Danish, who on the way donned the leader’s jersey, which he will defend in the 163-kilometer third stage, starting and finishing in the town of Riccione.

Mountain day that includes, before the middle of the route, a special category port, Monte Carpegna-Cielo del Pirata, of 6.5 kms at an average slope of 9.6 percent. Then a first-class port and a second-class port, 25 from the finish line.