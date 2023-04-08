Vingegaard announced chaos, but he was the chaos, sharpening the knives for the exciting duel on the Tour with Tadej Pogacar. Chaos and order at the same time, absolute power in Itzulia. Three stage wins, the final victory, and a feeling of total mastery. “What if I feel superior to the others?” The winner asked himself this Saturday. “For an athlete it is very difficult to say that. I’ve been better this time.”

If Pogacar was calm after his spectacular start to the season, let him give up all hope of taking a tour of the Tour, because the last winner will be there to make things difficult for him, or more. In the Basque Country, the Dane had no rivals to question his victory. Not at least in the last stage, when all the favorites were preparing to stand up.

But although Arrate was not there, in reality he was. We did not reach the Sanctuary, where the bell tolls in honor of the champion every year, but we went up the same road, first through Krabelin, the back door, once a cement road, now paved. There Vingegaard stopped, who had two companions ahead; then by the traditional route, towards Ixua, and there the unleashed Dane appeared, the best on the slopes, with boundless ambition. There were 29 kilometers to go and I knew that I would have to travel it alone, like Pogacar in Flanders, but the new champions seem to have no measure, although they do, they know their strength, they dose themselves, although even in their containment they are superior. He didn’t even look back at the acceleration of him, he knew no one could keep up with him. Enric Mas drowned by welding himself to his tubular for a few meters, until he saw that it was impossible; Izagirre also wanted to, but he couldn’t. Landa preferred to keep up with him so as not to seize his engine. In the end, the man from Alava retained his second place in the General, a squalid prize given the absolute dominance of Vingegaard. The third position was taken by Ion Izagirre from the Frenchman Gaudu for the bonuses. The top five was completed by Enric Mas.

Vingegaard overcame the remnants of the previous battle; what was left of the escape that lasted for many kilometers and in which the Jumbo had put Atila Valter and Steven Kruijswijk, two outposts that made Bahrain work to keep the differences at acceptable levels. Esteban Chaves saw the leader go by like a flash, and then lost him between the curves, at the junction to the right towards Ixua, submerged in the forest of fans.

The chaos was created by the Dane, “but it was planned. We wanted to tighten the race so as not to be isolated ”, and he went well. “I was left alone, I thought it was a lot of kilometres, but I saw that I was picking up time and I pushed forward”. And he wallowed in suffering, perhaps because he saw that others suffered more. “Yes, it’s true, I had a lot of fun,” he pointed out without blushing.

He enjoyed the ascent, the descent, and then the last port of Itzulia, San Miguel, while his pursuers fought each other to get on the podium, because there was no way to close the difference of a cyclist who is leaving from the Basque Country with three partial victories and the final victory, waiting for the Tour to arrive, with the focus on the duel with Pogacar: “It is normal that they talk about us, but there are others”, although, “winning the Tour is a dream for any cyclist, the maximum”, says modesto. The class goes inside. Sparks will fly from the Bilbao exit.

stage classification

Position Name Time 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 3:36:42 2 James Knox (Soudal Quick-Step) +47 3 Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) +49 4 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +49 5 Sergio Higuita (BORA-hansgrohe) +49

General ranking

Position Name Time 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 24:45:24 2 Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) +1:12 3 Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) +1:29 4 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +1:31 5 Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +1:36

