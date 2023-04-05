At the top, there in Hika, there is a spectacular chacolí winery, the slightly acid wine from the Basque lands. Any observer can appreciate, when going up towards the finish line, that the work of the harvesters who tear up the grape bunches has to be painful, because the vines are lined up on a steep slope of 195 meters at a 26% slope, with a narrow road in the middle, which, because it is straight, impresses cyclists more, although not all, because there are some who suffer and enjoy at the same time while pounding the pedals.

From that lineage of runners who gloat the higher the percentage and the more their rivals suffer, is the last winner of the Tour, Jonas Vingegaard, an athlete with a lean body, a child’s face, chiseled by the effort and the kilometers, who looks like a a fragile guy when he gets off his bike, but he is, on the contrary, a rock of flexible muscles, capable of resisting what seems irresistible to an ordinary human being, and of enduring the unbearable while pedaling on one of those almost perfect machines that cost 15,000 euros, they are a prodigy of technology and only have one defect: they work by pedaling.

Like Vingegaard, Mikel Landa, is also a specimen of those who feed themselves apart in the world of sports, of those who enjoy suffering without being masochists, just cyclists, and who feel attracted by every slope they see. Not in vain is it from Murgia, at the top of Altube, near the Sierra del Gorbea. Gaudu, Breton like the hard-scaled monster Hinault, also belongs to the league of extraordinary men, of those who gladly conjugate the verb to go up, which is intransitive. No one can climb up them; they do it with their own strength.

As in Hika, the winery, with the vines still without the vine leaves, bare. Cazado Chaves, who is also from that same breed of cyclist, and who had tried it from further away, 15 kilometers from the finish line, and while the road went up Zizurkil, and who was joined by Knox and Juanpe López. The difference stopped at half a minute and from there it decreased until it vanished when the race reached Villabona and the impossible slopes were sniffed by which the finish line was reached, and in which the clutches burn if the car in front stops .

And the bikes, of course, also catch the flu, and it’s a drama, when a hitch causes several cyclists to have to dismount and then there is no one to give them a push to start again. Vingegaard, well positioned by his team, sheltered from any accident, has no problem finding the gap and launching himself, that is, towards the head of the race, and taking a few meters that no one can cover, no matter how hard they try. Only Mikel Landa comes close, and with Mas, third in the stage, and Gaudu, and they pull, and they pull to close the gap, but the little Great Dane does not allow it, and allows himself the luxury of raising his arms with his last breath, and he takes the lead, with Landa behind and Gaudu third. The trio on which the race now depends. “It’s been incredible,” he says of the wall that he has climbed faster than anyone. And he stays so wide.

