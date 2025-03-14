The Danish cycling professional Jonas Vingegaard got out after his fall on the fifth stage on the long-distance journey Paris-Nizza. This was announced by his team Visma-Lease A Bike on Friday morning. The two-time Tour-de France winner came down the TV cameras on Thursday and suffered a bruise on the left hand and a bloody lip. “Our medical staff has decided that it is the best thing for him to recover from his fall at home and concentrate on the next season goals,” said Vingegaards Rennstall. The next step is the Catalonia tour from March 24th in the 28-year racing program, priority is priority to win the Tour de France in summer.