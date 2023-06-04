Eight stages, from Sunday 4 to Sunday 11, with a time trial in between (Wednesday 7, 31 kilometres) and many mountains: it is the 75th edition of the Dauphiné Tour, one of the most qualified previews of the Tour de France which will start on Saturday July 1st from Bilbao (Spa). And Jonas Vingegaard, the 26-year-old Dane from Jumbo-Visma who was king of the Tour last year, will be at the start at the Dauphiné. But that’s not all: among others, O’Connor, Landa, Bernal, Dani Martinez, Hindley, Alaphilippe, Gaudu , Carapaz, Mas, Adam Yates… Italian chapter: there are 10, ideally led by Ciccone and Trentin. Also present were Garofoli, Milesi, Zambanini, Piccolo, Bagioli, Conci, A. Nibali and Boaro. The first stage, 158 kilometers around Chambon-sur-Lac, has about 2,500 meters of difference in altitude and is open to various solutions (conclusion around 5 pm).