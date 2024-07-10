Between pride, madness and poetry, through dizzying landscapes in the France of slate roofs, half-abandoned mountain villages and upside-down road signs announcing their resignation to exist, the Tour is a hurricane that centrifuges reality, drives it wild, and Jonas Vingegaard’s heart beats faster, with more desire, than anyone else’s, and his legs seem to find new energy, they accelerate, all power, in the last meters, when, on arrival at Lioran, he sprints first and resists, resists, resists, the arrival of Tadej Pogacar, always the dynamite cyclist, and beats him by 10, 15 centimeters, half a wheel.

Pogacar remains in the lead – Vingegaard is third, 1m 14s behind, 8s behind Remco Evenepoel, the white jersey, who is holding on to a second level – but the baton of the Tour, its tempo, its development, is in the hand, trembling with emotion but firm because of the iron will that guides it, of the Danish rider who, and this is no exaggeration, is resurrected in a small ski resort in the very centre of France, and the white cows that are placidly napping indifferently contemplate the story, the madness of the fans, who hold their breath for almost five hours of a stage contested at everything (over 42 per hour on average on a mountain day) and even holds on with his mouth open for the last 200 metres, when Vingegaard launches the sprint close to the fence. “I expected Tadej to beat me, as always,” says the Dane, who for the first time in his life, in his five years of close duels in the Tour, beats the Slovenian for the first time in a two-man race, making Pogacar exclaim: “Jonas is in the form of his life.”

After the stage, Vingegaard calls his beloved sled, as he always does, and gets on his bike to degrease and gradually lower the pulse that is shaking him, his accelerated pulse, and when a camera is focused on him and a microphone is brought close to him, he cries. “I am surprised that I am so strong, yes. When I arrived I was all doubts. Three months ago I thought I was going to die…”, says Vingegaard between sobs, his clear blue eyes shining under the film of a tear that he carefully, delicately, modestly (he is Danish) wipes away with a finger. “No, I would never have thought three months ago that I would be like this. I don’t even know how I have been able to reach this level with only six weeks of training.”

The pride that makes champions so admirable, so unique, is Tadej Pogacar, who attacks 500 metres from the summit of the Pas de Peyrol, the first-class volcano that dominates the Cantal, and crowns with half a dozen seconds on Vingegaard and Roglic to launch himself downhill to increase the gap, as usual, as in the Galibier eight days ago, as in the Giro two months ago. It is kilometre 180, with 31 still to go and two more insidious climbs through the never-easy terrain of the Massif Central. Like Macron when questioned about the decision to dissolve the Assembly and call elections in France, Pogacar can answer that if he made it, it is the right decision.

And Pogacar doesn’t think he made a mistake, even though Vingegaard, who is never more than 35-40 seconds ahead and who leaves Roglic exhausted trying to keep up with him, catches up with him just as they are about to top the next climb, the Col de Pertus. “I couldn’t keep up with Tadej’s attack, which was very hard, so I took the rest as a time trial, following my pace,” explains the only cyclist to have beaten Pogacar, twice, in the Tour. “I didn’t really think I would be able to come back, but I kept fighting.” Pogacar hears him approaching, on the radio they warn him, 35, 30, 25, 15, 10 seconds… and he turns, turns his head again and again, come on, get there at once. He waits for him. He lets them catch up. He regains strength on his wheel and sprints for the 8 seconds of bonus time. Then, the two of them continue together. They take turns. Without words, they make a pact. They will be fighting for the stage win in a sprint, but first they will try to get the maximum advantage over Evenepoel and Roglic, who have joined forces and are chasing them. And further back, the best cyclists in the world scattered in a beautiful desert landscape, Carlos Rodríguez is pedalling at the head of another group, with Pogacar’s assistants, Yates and Almeida (Ayuso was not there) and Evenepoel’s favourite, Mikel Landa. “It was a really interesting stage. An extraordinary fight,” says the Slovenian. “If I had been a fan I would have really enjoyed watching it on television.”

The madness is Roglic, and also Oier Lazkano and Ben Healy, and all those who every day escape against all hope, thinking, like stubborn scientists, that the same experiment will one day give a different result, and the Alava native and the stubborn Irishman are caught, and Roglic, as in all his recent Tours, falls on a bend. He is in the last three kilometres. All his bones hurt, but he does not lose a second compared to Evenepoel, with whom he was travelling.

The poetry of the impossible, that beauty, is Vingegaard, not his emotion, not his tears, not his tenacity or his will, but his belief that doing the same thing as always would not change the result, and so it did. “This is the turning point,” he says. A new Tour begins in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

