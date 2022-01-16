There is a lot of Italy in the range of electric cars presented by VinFast in recent months, first at the Los Angeles Motor Show and then at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The five models that will represent the future of the Vietnamese car manufacturer, but with a global look, were designed by Pininfarina and TorinoDesign, and they are all SUVs. The names are characterized by simplicity, and vary from VF5 to VF9.

The new models feature wing-shaped LED headlights and are characterized by a certain linearity, pure and without frills to adapt to any market. VF9, the largest and most premium SUV, is the only one to have truly distinctive features, particularly in the rear and in the upright area. Inside this car there are huge 15.4-inch displays dedicated to infotainment, while as far as driving assistance and technology are concerned, there is an agreement with ZF. Among the systems available are lane keeping, automatic lane change, automatic and remote parking. The market launch of the VinFast VF8 and VF9 is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the other three models, VF5, VF6 and VF7, will arrive in 2023. With regard to prices, we will start from a maximum of 58,000 euros for the VF9, while VF8 will exceed 40,000 euros. It is therefore assumed that the other three vehicles will be able to receive competitive prices for all European rivals.

The two largest SUVs (VF8 and VF9) were unveiled in November at the Los Angeles Motor Show, with the style signed by the renowned Pininfarina. The other three instead come from the ingenuity of TorinoDesign. “We have developed the project of three cars at the same time – Roberto Piatti, CEO and president of TorinoDesign, told the newspaper La Stampa – managing to reduce time thanks to immersive virtual reality. The style was frozen without the need for physical models, then made for presentation in Las Vegas. We are proud of this work, which testifies how agile and efficient a 100% Italian independent design center can be, which competes successfully with companies of very different dimensions.. The VF5 is a city car designed for multiple uses: like its two older sisters, it offers a native electric perception, without the classic grille. The family feeling of the brand is offered by the graphics of the lights“.

Returning to Pininfarina, one of the companies that historically represents Italian design, the relationship with VinFast and VinGroup is long-term. In 2018, one year after its foundation, the brand debuted at the Paris Motor Show with models signed in Italy: the Lux A2.0 (derived from the BMW 5 Series) and the Lux SA2.0 (on the X5 platform). Today the initial phase of the VinFast adventure should have ended, with the desire to ride the leading economy of Vietnam, a country that is to be counted among the emerging ones.