There must be an Instagram guru living in Dubai that you can buy a course for a lot of money to explain how this works, but we don’t get it. Apparently, the Vietnamese car maker is Vinfast worth more than the Volkswagen Group (64 billion euros), Ford (44 billion dollars), General Motors (41 billion dollars) or BMW (63 billion euros). Small detail: they hardly sell cars. With a market capitalization of 650 billion euros, Tesla is worth a lot more.

The company went public this week and its shares (99 percent of which are still owned by the founder) flew to the $85 billion, about 78 billion euros. To get a clearer picture: these are 174,301,675,960 Chicken McNuggets. According to The Volkskrant built the car brand 7,400 cars last year, of which 3,000 went to the US. It seems that more than 2,800 of them are not yet registered, but are gathering dust somewhere in a showroom.

According to The Volkskrant Vinfast bought up a company that was nothing more than an ’empty shell’ in order to go public. Buying that shell gave Vinfast access to Wall Street without having to spend a lot of time and money on a full prospectus, expensive banking advice and equally expensive legal counsel. It also deprives investors of full insight into the financial health of the company, which posted a loss of $2.1 billion last year.

Investors are confident

A company that hardly builds cars, doesn’t sell the cars it builds and through a shortcut goes public – apparently investors have confidence in it. Or at least they think they can make a quick profit. We wouldn’t gamble our pension on it, but you should never listen to TopGear for financial advice anyway. Meanwhile, the shares have already fallen slightly.

The website Rest of World makes another important caveat about value. Since the founder owns 99 percent of the stock, it’s nearly impossible to actually make $85 billion from the stock. After all, you have to find buyers worth billions of euros. On paper, the founder has therefore become considerably richer, but he is not buying anything for the time being (proceed, but something).

And then the cars

If you’re looking for some gloating: Vinfast’s cars are being filleted on the internet by the American media. The systems would not work properly and the chassis (at least for the US market) seems to be literally nauseating. In response, the brand switches influencers in. In any case, the motto is: take a test drive yourself before purchasing.

Vinfast is coming to the Netherlands

Vinfast is busy opening European branches. In the Netherlands you can visit them in Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam. On Facebook they are busy conquering the world with striking messages like ‘let us know your holiday plans in the comments below’. Because all internet marketing books say that you should ask questions to your followers to create engagement. We have not yet been able to spot a Vinfast car with a Dutch license plate.