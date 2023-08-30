VinFast, the Vietnamese group that challenges Tesla. Continuous ups and downs that make analysts discuss. The case

VinFast it becomes a case in Bagthe title of the rival Vietnamese group of Tesla continues to alternate record results with sensational collapses. The group worth more than Boeing and Goldman Sachs but it seems to travel on a roller coaster, the boom of the day before followed by a resounding collapse in the next one. In fact – reads Il Sole 24 Ore – it is a car manufacturer, focused on electricity market like Tesla. It doesn’t make many cars, it’s not very profitable and it still has a long way to go. On the Stock Exchange, however, it is more of a carousel. A roller coaster train that pulverizes record growth in just a few days, and then slides down without brakes. In the last two days it has proven to be one of the most moved stocks in the Nasdaq. On Monday, August 28, VinFast shares registered a 23% increase.



