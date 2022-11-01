VinFast’s ambitions for expansion in Europe show no signs of slowing down. The Vietnamese automaker has also targeted Italy: after having opened its first three offices in the Old Continent in Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam, the company seems to intend to open other stores in our country over the next year as well. Not only that: VinFast is also reflecting on the installation of a new industrial site in Germanywith the goal announced by CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy of “To become a 100% electric brand loved in the most important European markets”.

For VinFast Italy will not only become one of the main markets for the company in Europe. Because our country already plays a fundamental role in the development of the range of the Vietnamese brand: we recall that the design of the first two models made by the company, VF35 and VF36, was developed by Pininfarina, while the hand of Torino Design was decisive for the VF5, VF6 and VF7. “The know-how of Italians can give great results, we have consolidated up to 95% our export share outside Italy, where our work is required and appreciated, maintaining relations with the Piedmontese automotive industry, which is decisive thanks to its high specialization – explained Roberto Piatti, founder and president of Torino Design – Our goal is to accompany the change in order to continue to make Turin design win in the world “.

VinFast intends to expand in Europe without neglecting its commitment to United States, another major market for the company. Which, not surprisingly, has announced its intention to invest up to six billion dollars in North Carolina for the construction of a factory on 800 hectares: Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning underlines how this new structure will have an initial capacity of 150,000 units and alongside the production lines for cars and buses it will give space for the assembly of batteries.