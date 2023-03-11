VinFast was recently forced to cut some of its North American staff, an operation it should not have created headache to local production of the brand, ready to start on schedule. We use the conditional because evidently it won’t be like this: the Vietnamese automaker has announced that its US production plant in North Carolina will start operating in 2025, therefore a year later than originally planned.

It starts in 2025

“Pre-construction work for the first phase began in the third quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for 2025”documents related to the automaker’s planned initial public offering in the United States read. As noted by Bloomberg, VinFast specifically cited the need for more time to complete administrative procedures as the reason related to the postponement of production in North Carolina. Translated, the Vietnamese company will need one more year to start assembling its vehicles in the USA. A significant delay: VinFast itself has admitted that another year of losing an electric vehicle tax credit could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, as well as on its financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and prospects.

The investment was huge

Who knows if with a few more workers VinFast could have completed some of those administrative procedures which, according to the company itself, are slowing down the plans to start production in the United States, what is certain is that the Vietnamese car manufacturer cannot at this moment do nothing but wait. We recall that for its factory in North Carolina VinFast has invested approx 2 billion dollarswith the aim of starting the production of electric SUVs and EV batteries in the United States: once completed, the plant in question will join the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles.