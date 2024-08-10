Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 18:15

The São Paulo Fire Department is dedicated to the complex task of removing the bodies and wreckage from the site where the Voepess ATR 72-500 crashed on Friday, the 9th, killing 62 people. According to Olívia Perrone, a spokesperson for the corporation, the worst-damaged part of the aircraft was where the passengers were. So far, 31 of the 62 bodies have been removed from the site. Identification will be done at the Central Forensic Medical Institute in the capital of São Paulo.

“During the crash, the plane landed on its belly, so the fuselage flattened. The roof dropped significantly and when we checked, the plane actually shrank in size. It’s unbelievable,” said Perrone.

According to the spokesperson, the most damaged part of the plane was where the 58 Voepess passengers were. Only the pilot, Danilo Santos Romano, 35, and co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61, were identified as they were in the cabin, which was better preserved.

“Unfortunately, when the plane crashed, the most damaged part was the part from the passenger seats to the cabin. The back of the plane, which are those rear wings, are a little better preserved. Unfortunately, because we know that is the part that does not have passengers,” said Perrone.

Perrone says that firefighters are helping the experts remove the wreckage and recover the bodies. The work is being assisted by residents of the Recanto Florido condominium, where the plane crashed. The locals offered their homes to the military, who used them as command posts.

“Some residents, we would like to thank the people of the condominium, have given up their homes for the logistics of the agencies that are here. If there was any kind of loss for the residents, it was the loss of logistics, of entry and exit of the condominium, which is hampered by the vehicles. Initially, to set up a command post and then to gain a little more control of the situation,” said the spokesperson.

Task force

Firefighters, with support from agents from the Scientific and Technical Police (SPTC), the Civil Police and the Civil Defense, are at the scene. The Federal Police (PF) and the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) are also participating in the task force to remove the bodies from the plane crash. In total, 200 agents are involved in the operation, according to information from the corporation’s spokesperson.

Rescue teams spent the night at the site of the aircraft crash and, since Friday, have been working to remove victims from the wreckage.