Head of the Russian Hockey Federation Viner supported the refusal of Russian wrestlers to participate in the 2024 Olympics

The President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation (RGF) Irina Viner assessed the refusal of Russian wrestlers to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

Viner supported the wrestlers and said that she agreed with the words of the President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili that not allowing the strongest athletes to participate in the 2024 Games is killing the Olympic movement. “Since Russian athletes do not participate in team sports, this is a violation of Olympism,” the head of the RWF emphasized.

Earlier, the FSBR explained the refusal of the national team representatives to participate in the Games in Paris. They noted that the Russian side does not accept the unsportsmanlike principle of selection for the Olympics.

The refusal of Russian wrestlers to participate in the 2024 Games became known on July 6. Ten representatives of this sport from Russia were invited to the Games, seven of whom were required to be suspended from competition by the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine.