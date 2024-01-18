“Despite the fact that the financing of the NHS has gone from around 114 billion euros in 2019 to over 134 billion in 2024, it is urgent to make the essential levels of assistance more effective. In fact, the indicators verifying Lea effectiveness are missing, only 22 out of 88 useful for regional monitoring. The New Guarantee System (NSG) should be a flexible tool capable of constantly adapting to the health priorities of citizens and those of the health policy of the NHS, which are constantly evolving, starting from the innovations envisaged by the Pnrr, by Ministerial Decree 77/2022 and by the tariff decree of the new Lea”. Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, said this when speaking at the presentation of the Report 'Evaluate well to guarantee equity. Recommendations for equity in the New Guarantee System (NSG) of essential levels of assistance' which was held in Rome.