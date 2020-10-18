Bigg Boss ex contestant Vindu Dara Singh has recently speculated on who could be the winner of this season. Vindu has praised the producers for bringing Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan back on the show during an interview. Along with this, he told which of these contestants will be a part of the show till the end.

When asked by Vindu who could be the winner of this season according to him, the actor said while talking to E-Times, ‘Ijaz Khan, Rubina Dilac, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli will live till the end of the show. But Nikki will not win the show. Nikki is the vamp for this show.

Regarding Rahul Vaidya, Vindu said, ‘He can stay with his poetry for a long time but all these have to back Jasmin Bhasin’.

Vindu further explained that in the coming weeks, the contestants can show their true avatar after the seniors leave. They are gonna shock us all. I have never seen so many dangerous contestants together. Like in the last season you will remember 6 contestants like Siddharth, Asim Riaz, Rashmi Desai, Shahnaz Gill and Mahira. But this season you will remember all the contestants.

Vindu further said about Jasmine and Abhinav, ‘Jasmine is not going to fight but she has great quality. Abhinav Shukla works with his mind and he can surprise us all in the coming time.