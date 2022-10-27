VinciCasa extraction today Thursday 27 October 2022. The winning numbers | Superenalotto

This evening, Thursday 27 October 2022at 20 the extraction of the game takes place VinciCasa, contest that allows you to win a real house by guessing 5 numbers out of 40. That’s right: if you win, most of the amount must be invested in one or more properties. But what are the winning numbers of today’s draw? Here are today’s winning numbers, Thursday 27 October 2022at 20 (update continuously to read the updates):

WINNING NUMBERS

11 – 24 – 31 – 32 – 38

VinciCasa extraction today 27 October 2022: how it works

VinciCasa is a lottery that is part of the Win for Life games offer and had its first draw in July 2014. The difference compared to other lotteries is that by winning the first category prize (worth 500,000 euros) only the 40 percent of it is paid in cash, while the other 60 percent must necessarily be invested in the purchase of one or more properties in Italy. In addition to the first category prize, VinciCasa also offers other prizes for those who guess 4, 3 or 2 numbers. The VinciCasa lottery draws take place every day, from Monday to Sunday (including weekends) at 8 pm. The minimum bet, that is a single combination, has a fixed cost of 2 euros and with it you can choose five numbers.

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. Play responsibly. If you have gambling problems or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (to do so, call the toll-free number 800 921 121).