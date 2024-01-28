Six hours from Quito, about 340 kilometers by road, on a farm of Vinces, a town in the coastal province of Los Ríos, a herd of pigs was fattening and frolicking on about a billion dollars.

That would be the international value of the 21.5 tons of cocaine stored in the basement of the pig farm discovered during an operation carried out by the Armed Forces last Sunday morning.

“In Ecuador (this drug) is valued at 44 million dollars. Upon reaching the United States it would rise to 859 million and in Europe it would reach 1,526 million,” according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

The canton of Vinces, with 36,000 inhabitants, is known as “Little Paris” due to the architecture of its colonial buildings and houses, and because a replica of the Eiffel Tower stands in its central park. However, For the first time it is the scene of the surprising and unprecedented discovery that puts it in the eyes of the world as the 'great drug warehouse in Latin America'.

“These narco-criminal groups found in Ecuador an ideal center for the storage and logistics of drug distribution, not only to the United States, but also to Europe.”

According to local testimonies, the caretaker of the “rich” pigs fed and groomed them daily in the farm and thus they never suspected that under the camouflage of the pig shed they were stored exactly 21,499.83 kilograms of the narcoticthe largest seizure in the history of Ecuador.

They remained packed in 733 black plastic bags, stacked in a cove built four meters below ground level and in the middle of banana plants and other hot climate fruits that covered the 3,000 meters of the property.

The 'narcomarranera' was accessed through a square grate that led to a dark and humid corridor.. “There was a corridor of approximately 20 meters until reaching three individual warehouses, in the form of rooms eight meters long, six meters wide and two meters high, each with a construction size of about 32 cubic meters,” according to the military. .

As if it were a Hollywood series and to the public's astonishment, some 200 uniformed officers took out the packages one by one that were transferred to a police center where they were exposed to the media. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the drugs were already destroyed on Thursday through un “encapsulation method” that ensures the effectiveness of the destruction and inertization of illicit substances.

Members of the police and armed forces of Ecuador with the drug shipment.

How did it become the epicenter of trafficking and collection?

Vinces's 'marranera'for being a place of passage to the port city of Guayaquil and to other places on the coast of Ecuadorbecame a key drug storage warehouse for drug trafficking structures, which would later transfer it to shipping points to North America or Europe through drug aircraft.

A neighbor of Colombia and Peru, the two largest world producers of coca, Ecuador has become in recent years a key piece of the world's trafficking gear, as mafias take advantage of its ports and coasts for shipments.

Even, according to intelligence information, narco-criminal groupss Los Lobos and Los Tiguerones They have gained space in Vinces for the control of drug trafficking and, possibly, the installation of processing laboratories, which are now meticulously searched. And so far in 2024 alone, that is, in just over 27 days, some 31 tons of drugs have already been seized, a figure that represents close to 14 percent of the 221 tons confiscated during 2023, according to data officers.

This has also made it the third country that seizes the most drugs, only behind Colombia and the United Statess, since annually it has exceeded 200 tons of narcotics seized in the last three years.

In the context of this crisis, the United States, through three cooperation agreements, which are only awaiting signature of President Daniel Noboa To come into force, it will undertake joint military work with Ecuador. The head of the Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, together with former Senator Christopher Dodd, President Joe Biden's advisor for the Western Hemisphere, visited Ecuador this week to establish security assistance for the country and an investment process for 93.4 million Dollars.

Citizen concern

“The days in the country are very complicated, they kidnapped my father, they threatened my wife and I can't risk saying anything,” an assembly member from the province of Los Ríos – the same province as Vinces – briefly told EL TIEMPO, who He requested anonymity.

“Vinceños are noble people, the majority dedicated to working in commerce, agriculture, livestock and pig farming, it cannot be generalized to an entire town due to a specific event and it cannot be classified as the logistical center of drug trafficking,” he highlighted. .

Journalist Álvaro Elizalde, director of the Paris radio and television network, in dialogue with this medium, highlighted that although in recent years criminal groups have settled in the population and have caused extortion kidnappings, hitmen and other types of crimes and violence, the voluminous discovery of drugs has “surprised, disconcerted and fearful” the population who now awaits an urgent investigation.

The soldiers who have controlled security since January 9 under the declaration of internal armed conflict, dictated by President Noboa to confront at least 22 organized crime groups, also found at the site 17 weapons, 5,396 ammunition of different calibers, equipment communication, among other equipment. All guarded by a single, simple Ecuadorian citizen who is now being prosecuted for alleged drug and arms trafficking.

But the discovery, although surprising due to the amount accumulated in a single place, is only a reflection of what is happening in an Ecuador that has become the logistical base of a criminal holding company formed for the storage and distribution of drugs, illegal gold and trafficking. people, as analyzed by Freddy Rivera, professor at the Latin American Faculty of Social Studies (Flacso).

The letterheads of prestigious airline companies in the world with which the drug traffickers identified the blocks of cocaine found in Vinces would demonstrate that there is not a single owner of the drug, but rather that it belongs to several organizations that make up this criminal corporation that was consolidated during the crisis. mobility of the pandemic.

“These narco-criminal groups found in Ecuador an ideal center for the storage and logistics of drug distribution, not only to the United States, but to Europe and, mainly, to the Netherlands,” says the professor.

“Governance and criminal insurgency are present and linked in Ecuador and this has been demonstrated with what happens in prisons and the infiltration of institutions from traffic agents, through the National Police, control and oversight agencies of the money laundering, until reaching the Prosecutor's Office and the administration of justice,” says Rivera.

But while drug trafficking does not let up, now the tentacles of criminal organizations seem to extend much further.

An investigation by Arturo Torres, a journalist who studies the incursion of drug violence in Ecuador, assures that Los Lobos, the most dangerous criminal organization in the country, “directly exploits 20 gold mines, extorts companies that have concessions in 30 more mines and controls to 40 groups of illegal miners.

These criminal activities leave them with profits estimated at 3.6 million dollars per month, a figure that results in an overly explosive fuel that fuels all types of mafias and illegal activities. “They are infiltrated in mining concessions and recruit key figures from the control and justice entities, such as prosecutors, judges and uniformed officers,” he says in a testimony. Meanwhile, Vinces will fight against stigmatization and mafias.

ANA LUCÍA ROMAN

FOR THE TIME

QUITO