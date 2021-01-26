Italian activist Vincenzo Vecchi, 47, will still have to wait to know his fate. The French Court of Cassation appealed to European justice to request clarification concerning the interpretation of Community law. In November, the Angers Court of Appeal refused Italy’s request to extradite him in the name of the offense of “devastation and pillage”, unknown in French law. This provision of the Penal Code introduced under fascism makes it possible to condemn someone for rioting, solely on the grounds of his presence at the scene of the facts. Vincenzo Vecchi faces no less than twelve years in prison on the other side of the Alps for his participation in the protests against the G8 in Genoa, in 2001, during which degradations were committed. By seizing the Court of Justice of the European Union, the French court wishes to see if the single offense in Italian law of “devastation and plunder” can not be divided into less important offenses to execute the European arrest warrant. With the risk of setting a precedent. Reason for satisfaction for the support of Vincenzo Vecchi, the Court recognized that it is impossible to condemn someone for “moral support”, which should avoid a return of the Italian activist, who took refuge in France, in prison . The Court of Cassation will re-examine the case on June 22. GD S.