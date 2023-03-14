Genoa – The whole world of musical culture, but not only, mourns the passing of Vincenzo Spera, the president of Assomusica but, above all, the man who brought to the fore between organization and passion, ideas, talents and musical personalities. Right there “Two thousand big events” founded by him, writes: “We all mourn a man who was a point of reference for the city of Genoa and an authentic friend and guide for us”.

the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci expressing, on behalf of the municipal council, condolences for the death of Vincenzo Spera and closeness to the family, he underlined the link with the city of Genoa to which Spera is intimately linked: “Tragic news broke my sleep last night: the death of Vincenzo Spera. A man of entertainment, music, art. A true manager who knew how to establish himself in his world by enhancing the city in which he spent most of his life and which he loved and supported in many ways in his various prestigious positions, including internationally. It was no coincidence that he had been appointed Ambassador of Genoa to the world. If Genoa has hosted concerts by great artists over the years, it is above all due to his tenacity, ability and dedication. He has always collaborated with the cityready to lend a hand when it was useful to the cause and always able to provide important advice that, inevitably, will be missed”.

“He had brought the biggest names in Italian and international music to concerts in Genoa, from Bowie to the Clash, from Guccini to De Gregori to Battiatofrom Springsteen to Tina Turner, from Miles Davis to Joe Cocker”, thus also recalling the great artists he brought to the Genoese stages, the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the junta “They express great condolences and gather around the family of Vincenzo Spera, president of Assomusica and promoter. To a friend who dreamed of a lively, cheerful, colorful Genoa and Liguria, full of music and the future – wrote Toti – to a friend who, even when the sky was gray, saw blue. Fatality can extinguish his life, not the optimism that he has transmitted to us. Even when there was no reason to be optimisticher smile changed the perspective. Hi Vincenzo, I’m sure you’ll find lifelong friends up there and play with them. And it will be a great concert. A moved thought and a big hug from all over Liguria they go to your beloved wife and children, to your sister and brother. We will miss you, but I am sure that from above you will be present in every stage set up in a square in Liguria e you will applaud us“.