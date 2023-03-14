Hit by a scooter in Genoa: the music manager Vincenzo Spera died

The well-known music promoter Vincenzo Spera died at the point of recovery in the emergency room of San Martino in Genoa. He had been transported in code red after being hit by a scooter. The resuscitation attempts of the anesthesiology team directed by Dr. Giordano Casalini were unsuccessful, as he confirmed the death a few moments after one o’clock. He hopes he had been run over at 21 in Corso Magenta, at the intersection with Via Bertani in Castelletto.

Who was Vincenzo Spera, the music manager who died in Genoa hit by a scooter

Vincenzo Spera was a well-known man in the field of organizing live musical events. With her Two thousand Great Events, which has been operating in Genoa since 1974, has held important positions throughout Italy and also abroad (China, South-East Asia, Spain, Kazakhstan). Plus it was president of Assomusica since 2011, and has held the positions of member of the Consulta dello Spettacolo of the Ministry of Culture and the Agis Presidency Council. Spera had also been awarded the titles of Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in June 2011, by Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in December 2005 and by Ambassador of Genoa in the world by the Municipality of Genoa in October 2018.

Music: Bucci, ‘Spera loved and valued Genoa, he was ambassador to the world’

“Tragic news broke my sleep last night: the death of Vincenzo Spera. Showman, music, art. A true manager who has been able to establish himself in his world by enhancing the city in which he has spent most of his life and which he has loved and supported in many ways in his various prestigious positions, including internationally. It is no coincidence that he had been appointed Ambassador of Genoa to the world”. This was declared by the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci expressing, on behalf of the municipal council, condolences for the death of Vincenzo Spera and closeness to the family. “If Genoa has hosted concerts by great artists over the years, it is above all due to its tenacity, ability and dedication. It has always collaborated with the city, ready to lend a hand when it was useful to the cause and always able to provide important advice which, inevitably, they will be missed,” added Bucci.

