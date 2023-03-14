Genoa – He was declared dead Vincenzo Sperathe promoter of musical events hit on March 13 in Corso Magenta, in Castelletto, by a scooter.

The death occurred during the night at San Martino, where the entrepreneur, founder and director of DuemilaGrandiEventihad been brought in by 118 personnel.

His conditions, which immediately appeared very serious, worsened over the hours. Giordano Casalini, head of the polyclinic’s team of anesthetists, “confirmed the death a few moments after one o’clock”, reads a note from the San Martino.

The crash took place around 9pm. at via Bertani, not far from Spera’s home.

As reconstructed by the investigators, the entrepreneur was crossing the road when he was hit by the scooter. The crash was very violent and also the driver of the vehicle, an eighteen year oldwas injured: he is now hospitalized in serious condition in the emergency room of Galliera.

Vincenzo Spera

The traffic policemen of the accident section of the municipal police are investigating the accident.

Vincenzo Spera, 70, born in Salvitelle, in the province of Salerno, was hand-in-hand with Genoa, where he moved at the age of 22.

Awarded the titles of Officer and Knight of the Order of Merit of the Republic Italian, she was president of the national association of producers and organizers of live music shows (Assomusica) since 2011 but also a member of the Consulta dello Spettacolo del MibACt and of the Presidential Council of the Italian General Association of Performing Arts (Agis)

He began his career in 1974. He was one of the most authoritative managers in the event organization sector, nationally and internationally. He had brought to Italy singers of the caliber of Joe Cocker, Bruce Springsteen and Tina Turner.

In Genoa he had managed the inauguration of the Cristoforo Colombo airport in 1986 and the inauguration show of the Colombians in 1992.