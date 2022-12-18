Vincenzo Schettini: the physicist who is very popular on the Net

While I was hanging around in the ether last night I came across a program in which there was a gentleman with truly wild eyes and smoking nostrils who was filling the studio – which I think was Rai – with tons of sputazzi.

Stuff to piss off people like Matthew Bassetti which he still regrets when Covid gave prestige and power to virologists.

At first I had exchanged him for looks and verve with Giovanni Donzelli, the organizational manager of Fratelli d’Italia, but a logical check immediately led me to exclude him because at that time the party’s general staff was certainly celebrating the post-party .

So I concentrated and thanks to neuronal capture techniques I snatched the name: it was tal Vincent Schettini.

The subject never stopped talking and therefore I had to resort to the Net which informed me.

I was immediately directed to your site, with a captivating title “The professor you like”, in which stands out a one-eyed boy making a grimace next to the professor who – laughing like never before – made the classic tricorn metal salute. So the bio reads:

“the teacher we like.

Here I am! my name is Vincenzo Schettini I am a physicist, a musician, a curious and passionate about life.

after creating and launching the YouTube channel”The Physics We Like” I felt the need to look around just to answer the questions of some locals (sic) who said to me “Prof, what about chemistry? its English? and business economics?”

and here we are: Il Prof Che Ciace is the evolution of myself, it will be the space for thousands of students who want to learn while having fun and it will also be a great opportunity for many teachers who feel attracted by the web and by the possibility of teaching online .

Like all projects, this too needs to grow so give me a hand, tell me yours: help me make this dream of mine grow.

#vivogliobbane”.

In short, I had come across some strong stuff. It hadn’t happened to me since the days of Cirinnà’s money-poietic kennel.

I then began to explore the site and I saw photos of hot young men and women who hadn’t even won a lifetime supply of Pizza Hut.

