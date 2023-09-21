The former Milan coach is ready for the new adventure as coach: but where can his national team go?

Vincenzo Montella starts again from Turkey, the country that – after Italy – he feels is most his. This is certainly thanks to the two excellent seasons on the Adana bench, but also a consequence of the human experience of the coach from Campania, who was at the forefront in promoting the reconstruction of the areas hit by the devastating earthquake last February. For this reason Montella chose to accept the federation’s proposal and will lead the Turkish national team for the next three years. With what objectives? Let’s find out the odds for Montella’s Turkey on the main betting sites.

THE QUOTES OF MONTELLA Türkiye — Montella arrived in Turkey for the first time in September 2021, when he took the reins of Adana which – as newly promoted teams – he led first to ninth place thanks to goals from Balotelli and then even to fourth, qualifying them for the Conference League. Then the brief return to Italy before the call from the federation, which is counting on him for the relaunch of the national team: a three-year plan that first envisages qualification for the European Championship and then a return to the World Cup which has been missing for over twenty years. Montella’s debut on the Turkish bench is scheduled for 12 October, when the big match against Croatia awaits him: both are leading the group with 10 points, but Turkey has one game more, while Wales and Armenia are chasing 7. However, qualification for the European Championship seems certain, given that it is on the board at 1.35 on Gazzabet, Goldbet and Better and 1.33 on bet365. See also Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah share the "Castrol Golden Boot" award

WIN THE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP? IT WILL TAKE A COMPANY — However, qualifying will be one thing, fighting to win is another. Turkey certainly does not start among the favorites for the final victory, despite Montella’s arrival on the bench: the two eliminations in the first round in France in 2016 and in the traveling tournament of 2020, with three defeats in three matches, weigh on the Anatolian national team . Montella’s task will be to bring Turkey back to the glories of 2008: then it was Germany who broke the dream in the semi-final. European champion Turkey is on the board at 66.00 on Sisal, 70.00 on Gazzabet, 75.00 on Betflag and 81.00 on Bet365. Prohibitive odds, of course, but the large Turkish community present in Germany could represent the twelfth man to attempt a legendary feat.

