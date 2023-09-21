Genoa – Now it’s official, Vincenzo Montella is the new coach of Türkiye and therefore becomes the eleventh Italian coach at the helm of a national team other than the Italian one, waiting for Carlo Ancelottiin July, takes over the Brazil bench and brings the total to twelve.

The penultimate before the Airplane was Roberto Mancini, who abandoned Italy, and the FIGC, choosing the petrodollars of the Saudis and also the difficulties of a job which, although very well paid, is not at all easy, as evidenced by the first two friendly defeats. Montella, however, was chosen for the excellent work done with theAdana Demirspor, a team that he first led, as newly promoted, to ninth place in the standings, and then, in the following season, to fourth, qualifying his team for the Conference League. The former Roma and Samp striker takes over from another former striker, the German Stefan Kuntz, after having won, at least as some of the Turkish press reports, the competition from the former Germany coach, world champion in 2014, Joachim Loew. But there are also those who claim that Loew was actually the first choice and that it was he who declined the offer. In any case, the flight of the Airplane begins today, which is already aiming for Germany, the site of the next European Championships and which will have three other Italians on its staff: deputy Daniele Russo, analyst Massimo Crivellero and athletic trainer Pierpaolo Polino.

So Montella, on this tour of the world of Italian coaches, goes to keep company with Domenico Tedesco who coaches one of the best national teams in the world, Belgium fifth in the Fifa ranking, to Gianni de Biasi who after Albania now coaches Azerbaijan, while Sarri’s former deputy Francesco Calzona he is the leader of Slovakia. Marco Rossi is doing very well with Hungary, while Francesco Moriero is perhaps, from a certain point of view, the most envied, because he coaches the Maldives.

The stories of the former Sicilian-Swiss insurer are curious Guglielmo Arena, Laos coach, and of Vincenzo Alberto Annese, a 38-year-old former university assistant originally from Molfetta who is the coach of Nepal after having been from Belize and having coached, at club level, in Estonia, Palestine, China, Indonesia, Ghana and Kosovo. Stefano Cusin takes care of the national team of the poorest country in the world, South Sudan, while Michele Marcolini continues the tradition of Italian coaches in Malta.