Vincenzo Malinconico, unsuccessful lawyer: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Thursday 3 November 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Vincenzo Malinconico, a failed lawyer, the new TV series born from the pen of Diego De Silva: a semi-unemployed lawyer, a husband is broadcast semi-divorced, and above all a grandiose, irresistible natural philosopher. He is capable of saying big things with the air of shooting nonsense and of facing the Camorra like love with the same pirouette, alogical, dazed strength. Melancholy drags the audience into its ramshackle and unresolved events showing the world through an ironic and authentic gaze, forcing them to think, laughing. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Anticipations (plot)

During the third episode there are various scenarios that will open up in the life of the lawyer who since he accepted the defense of the “Burzone” is now embroiled in numerous unclear affairs. In court he meets a man, Romolo Sesti Orfeo, the father of a boy killed by the Camorra who, disheartened and exasperated by the long judicial process for solving his son’s case, confides in Melancholy that he has set out on the murderer’s trail alone. The question gives a lot to think about the lawyer who, in the meantime, has to solve some problems with his client and during a tough battle between the two, where Vincenzo makes Fantasia understand that Brooke’s murder depends on him. is seized by a heart attack. At the same time, Melancholy learns of another fact concerning Dylan, discovering that he had gotten into trouble by entering a clandestine betting circle and owed a certain amount of money to a guy called Teicheué. The lawyer, therefore, will try to help him in his own way. In the meantime, he learns of information regarding Romolo Sesti Orfeo and goes to him to reveal it to him, in the sports center frequented by his son’s killer, without knowing that the engineer has set a trap for him.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Vincenzo Malinconico, a failed lawyer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: