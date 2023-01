The world of sport and not only mourns the passing of the Cavaliere del Lavoro Vincenzo Malagò, who died in Rome this afternoon at the age of 90. The father of the president of Coni, Giovanni, historic Ferrari dealer with Samocar in Rome, was also vice president of Roma football under the management of various properties, as well as having held a managerial role in the organizing committee of the Italy ’90 World Cup.