Battista Pininfarina And Vincenzo Lancia they have written extraordinary chapters in the history of the Italian car. One of them, the current Pininfarina brand, is the result of their friendship and professional relationship. The two were able to work together and intensively in the period between the two world wars, with the death of Lancia in 1937, to abruptly end their agreement. Pininfarina always kept a very beautiful and special memory of the pilot and builder; a testimony can be found in first issue of Lancia magazine (published in the spring of 1960), an information periodical whose original manager was Sandro Fiorio.

“I remember every day Vincenzo Lancia, yet many years have passed since my first meeting with him. I met him recently when he was a runner, in the Fiat team together with Alessandro Cagno and Felice Nazzaro; with my brother Giovanni I went to make adjustments to the bodywork of those cars; I had so frequent relations with Lancia. I immediately admired the qualities that rarely coexist in a single person, and which explain his success as an industrialist and as a man. Towards 1922 my working relations with him became closer and towards 1928 it can be said daily; not a few of my bodywork models were adopted for his non-series and, subsequently, series-production cars.

I gladly and nostalgically remember those years that represent an important, perhaps decisive chapter in my life. With Giovanni Agnelli, Vincenzo Lancia was a master in suggesting useful guidelines, instilling confidence in my work; and I must note in this regard that He taught above all by example. Since we frequented each other assiduously, I have the memory and the exact measure of his temperament, of his psychology. Lancia gave his work a pressing, almost nervous rhythm; being endowed with a relevant faculty of intuition and synthesis, as happens for all authentic creators, He knew how to solve every problem in its concrete, essential aspects, leaving nothing to the fortuitous, to the unexpected. At the end of the busy day, Lancia appeared to his family and friends like another man: free from any thought that referred to his industry commitments; and this was certainly the secret of the continuous renewal of his prestigious vital charge. He liked music, especially opera, and preferred Wagnerian operas, then still considered avant-garde, which he knew as a connoisseur; he was Director of the Teatro Regio and distinguished himself for his experience and his organizational spirit also in this field. He had a penchant for gastronomy, which he liked to consider an art, and he talked about it with his friends as a connoisseur, with a language that did not disdain wit and subalpine humor, so colorful and effective.

He was at the same time a brilliant designer, builder and, finally, he proved to be very expert in the final tuning. I would like to emphasize this manifold aspect of Lancia’s personality to define its unmistakable character and exceptional talent, just as they rely on my faithful and admired memory. He deepened, without haste, the examination and analysis of a question as much as he was lightning-fast in decisions. I will only observe in passing that since 1923 the Lambda model was built with a self-supporting body, a concept which then seemed revolutionary and which is more relevant today than ever; His genius as a designer was also evident with the Aprilia which represents one of the first examples of compact cars.

Lancia knew how to arouse and educate the strengths and resources of men, and this is the necessary task of those who are about to create in any field of action. Finally, he used to encourage those who deserved it: I know that several times he helped some of his employees to form their own companies. I myself, at the beginning of my industrial activity, I was encouraged and helped by him in a decisive way. The collaborators, the workers loved him, and continue to love him in the affectionate memory. His work continues and today, the name of the Lancia has prestige and resonance in the world with a well-defined and relevant character; this is the sign of the vitality of a tradition aroused by the founder and which develops over time. Getting to know him fully was one of the most fruitful experiences of my life“.