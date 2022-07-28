In the periodical magazine “Launch“, Published between the sixties and seventies, an article by Cesco Tomaselli, famous journalist of the Corriere della Sera. The reason is obvious: she had wanted to tell the non-trivial story of Vincenzo Lancia, founder of the brand of the same name and entrepreneur of the past. We pay tribute to the memory of both by reproducing some extracts from that article.

“The Turinese of the beginning of the century met the pioneers when they themselves did not yet know they were such. But look. The same phenomena of vocation and precocity occur in the history of industry that are observed in the field of the arts and thought. That young man from Fobello, in the upper Val Sesia, who at the age of seventeen gave his father his first sorrow by interrupting his studies to enter a small workshop that the mechanic Giovanni Ceirano had rented to repair bicycles (later also built cars) was one who he had the rare gift of knowing what he wanted to do. He was called Vincenzo Lancia. A few years later Fiat, which was born in 1899, absorbed Ceirano, and the Valsesian, no longer a young man, breathed an air full of ideas and initiatives. He did not stay long in the Corso Dante establishment. In 1906 he took leave of the company already preeminent on the market and with one hundred thousand lire (half of him and half of his workmate Claudio Fogolin from San Vito al Tagliamento) he founded the car factory that would honor his name.“.

“The first Lancia built in a modest garage in via Ormea came out a year later, in September 1907. It consisted of a light, low frame, with articulated suspension, it was powered by a four-cylinder engine, capable of 1450 rpm when the speed of engine rotation did not then exceed a thousand, but it already fixed the type on which production would develop. A tasty detail is remembered; the nascent car had so absorbed the minds of the builders that it was only when the time came to drive it out they noticed that it did not pass through the carriage door, so it was necessary to brandish a pickaxe and with great blows to widen the jambs. At the end of the year that “revolutionary” was covered with bodywork and the Turinese saw a car circulating that already showed evident signs of a new address. Since then it has been a succession of experiences and innovations“.

“Each car offered on the market was the result of very long studies and careful testing. His exit was an event. Who does not remember, after the First World War, the successful Lambda series? It is said that the idea of ​​the first car in the world with a “supporting structure” came to him during a sea voyage, during which he had been keenly interested in the structure of the ship in relation to the strong pressures sustained and who conceived of transferring a similar technique to the vehicle then built according to the old schemes of the horse-drawn car, that is, with a chassis that alone withstood every stress . The independent wheels of the Lambda had originated from another experience, when he had climbed up to his native Fobello, bouncing damnably on the stony hill.“.