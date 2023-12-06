During the interview given this morning to Storie Italiane, among the many topics covered, Gino Cecchettin he also wanted to address a thought to Vincenzo Gualzetti, who reached him and hugged him yesterday at the funeral to give him strength: “Our battle against gender violence will continue”.

It was without a doubt one of the strongest and most moving images of yesterday, that of the last farewell to Giulia Cecchettin. This is the hug that Vincenzo Gualzetti, father of Chiara, the 16-year-old killed in 2021 in Monteveglio by a peer, wanted to give to Gino Cecchettin during the funeral of her daughter.

A tragic bond the one between the two, but still very strong and which hopefully will give rise to something positive in the future. Something that can change things.

Interviewed this morning by journalists from Italian storiesGiulia’s father wanted, with a cold mind, thank you and return the hug to Vincenzo. Here are his words:

He is a father who lived the same story as me but in reverse. He first lost his daughter and then his wife. He is alone now because he had no other children and I felt his embrace reach inside me. I will contact him in the next few days to give him my support and a little strength, because he needs it too. Our battle against gender violence will continue. We will definitely do something, I can’t say what, now I’m still experiencing my pain, I still can’t sleep.

Gino Cecchettin’s thoughts for Filippo

Gino Cecchettin he also spoke about Philipexplaining that now she can’t think about forgiveness for him, only about the pain he’s feeling.

A thought, however, he dedicates it to his parents by Philip:

I give his parents a big hug because maybe I will smile again, they will struggle much more, so they have all my understanding and support.

Many expected the parents of the 22-year-old who confessed to Giulia’s crime to show up at the funeral yesterday. This, however, did not happen. The mayor of Torregliamunicipality in the province of Padua where the Turetta family originates, he explained that both are very tried and that every day they realize more and more what has happened.