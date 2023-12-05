Vincenzo Gualzetti writes to Gino Cecchettin and goes to hug him at Giulia’s funeral: the heartbreaking letter from Chiara’s father

The funeral of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta on November 11th, has just ended. Thousands of people reached the Basilica of Padua to give their father Gino a close hug. Among these, too Vincenzo Gualzettiwho shares the same immense, inconsolable pain with Giulia’s father.

About 1200 people inside the Basilica of Santa Giustina Paduaseveral thousand others in the square in front, probably hundreds of thousands who instead followed everything on TV.

Probably the hardest day of the whole affair linked to the femicide of Giulia Cecchettin was today, the one in which the funeral.

Among the many present, also Vincenzo Gualzetti, father of Chiara, who was also killed by those who said they loved the girl in front of her and who instead ended her life.

The Corriere della Sera posted the heartbreaking letter that Vincenzo wrote to Gino, Giulia’s father, who lives today the same pain that he experienced in June three years ago.

The letter from Vincenzo Gualzetti

Dear Gino, today I will be next to you, at your Giulia’s funeral. I want to be there and I would really like to hug you, because I personally felt the warmth of every single hug when it was my turn to be “the father of a murdered girl”. We are brothers of a similar destiny, you and I. Since Giulia’s name and face entered my life I too felt a bit like her father. I hoped for her, I prayed for her, I anguished for her, as if those abyss hours experienced in my house, in June three years ago, had suddenly returned.

Remembering the desperate hours of research Of Clear and comparing them with the days in which they were searched for GiuliaVincenzo Gualzetti then referred to the fact that he too, like Gino, is without his wife, taken away by an illness. Another heartbreaking factor that the two have in common.

In conclusionThen, Chiara’s father wrote: