A stomach ache for Vincenzo Gualzetti: Chiara’s father in the hospital on the day of his daughter’s murder conviction

The day after the final sentence for the boy who took his daughter’s life Clare Gualzetti, Mr. Vincenzo Gualzetti has had an illness. Admitted to the Bologna hospital, he explained that this was due to the satisfaction with the sentence, mixed with the pain and stress of these difficult months.

Yesterday morning, Mr. Vincenzo Gualzetti accused a severe stomach pain and prompt hospitalization was required for him.

All this, he told in an interview with journalists Bologna Todayit was probably caused by the stress of the last few months.

But also from ache which still afflicts him for the tragic end of his daughter Chiara and fromemotion proved when the Court of Bologna, on Tuesday, confirmed the sentence to the maximum sentence for the boy who took his daughter’s life.

The boy will have to pay 16 years and 4 months’ imprisonment in the Bologna prison. The first instance sentence of the past few months was therefore confirmed, which was followed by an appeal by the young killer’s lawyers.

We are happy with the ruling, I learned about it while I was at work and I burst into tears of liberation. My wife was shopping. For us it’s a great victory, we were afraid there might be reductions in sentences but luckily it didn’t happen.

These are the words of Chiara’s father.

The tragic end of Chiara Gualzetti

Credit: Vincenzo and Giusi – Facebook

It was the June 27, 2021 when Chiara Gualzetti, a 115-year-old girl from Monteveglio, left the house in the early afternoon with a 16-year-old friend of hers.

The peer, on whom the young woman had a crush, with an excuse lured her to a hidden point of the park of the Abbey of Monteveglio and there, in the throes of a mad fit, he first stabbed her and then finished off with kicks and punches.

24 hours later, law enforcement officers have found the body by Clare and arrested the then 16-year-old.

When questioned, the boy had confessed everything and said that he acted because he was pushed by one demonic voice that was in his head.

The psychiatric reports carried out in the following weeks and months had instead highlighted in the boy the complete capacity to understand and want and the total absence of remorse for what he had done.