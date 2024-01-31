With summaryCup football as cup football should be. That was the quarter-final between St. Pauli and Fortuna Düsseldorf in the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal. Vincent Vermeij and Jordy de Wijs reached the semi-finals with their club after a wonderful evening of football that ended with Fortuna Düsseldorf winning a penalty shootout: 2-2.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
08:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Vincent #Vermeij #Jordy #Wijs #reach #semifinals #DFB #Pokal #spectacular #cup #evening
Leave a Reply