At 2-0 in sets for Humphries, the Englishman got two arrows to make it 3-0. That would probably have been the final blow for Van der Voort, but his opponent failed to throw the necessary double.

The Dutch Destroyer, who up to that point had not lived up to his nickname in the party, took courage from it and fully returned to the fray; it became 2-2 in sets, with Van der Voort showing the necessary progression in both his three-arrow average and his doubles.

Van der Voort then even got three arrows to take the fifth set, but this time he was unable to deliver under that pressure. Humphries escaped and he made it 3-2.

The Englishman was allowed to start the sixth set himself, took a 2-1 lead in legs, but again the Dutchman showed resilience. On the verge of elimination, he switched up a notch and so it became 3-3 in sets.

In the decisive seven set, Van der Voort started badly and that cost him the head. He can go home with his head held high, but also with the knowledge that there could have been more to Humphries.