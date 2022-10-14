Vincent van der Voort has secured a place in the last 32 of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy without too many problems. The Dutch Destroyer didn’t run into problems against the German Martin Schindler: 3-6.
Van der Voort took the lead and quickly shook Schindler off. The German still retained his first two legs, but was then broken by the 46-year-old Dutchman, who will face Nathan Aspinall in the next round.
Wesley Plaisier also easily reached the last 32 of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy. The 32-year-old Dutchman dealt with Canadian Jeff Smith without any problems: 0-6.
The tournament is part of the PDC European Tour, for which darts players already traveled to Germany and Austria earlier this year. In Gibraltar Plaisier had no child with Smith, who did not win a leg. World number 117 Plaisier averaged 92.97 and threw 180 once. It turned out to be enough to reach the next round of the tournament.
Van Gerwen
Van der Voort and Plaisier, with Dirk van Duijvenbode and Michael van Gerwen, are the only four Dutchmen to participate in the tournament, which has been won by Van Gerwen three times since the first edition in 2013. Gerwyn Price won the Gibraltar Darts Trophy last year.
The tournament will take place this weekend. The final is scheduled for Sunday evening at 9.30 pm. Van Duijvenbode and Van Gerwen will only be in action tomorrow.
