Vincent Lambert, in a photo taken in 2015 and distributed by his family. VIDEO: REUTERS-QUALITY

Vincent Lambert is already resting in peace. The 42-year-old Frenchman, quadriplegic and in a vegetative state since suffering a traffic accident in 2008, died this Thursday at 8:24, nine days after the Reims hospital where he was admitted disconnected him from the machines that kept him with lifetime. This case had become the symbol in France of the debate on the right to a dignified death, because it led to a long and hard legal battle that divided his family and has made the entire French society reflect on the laws surrounding the end of life and euthanasia. On one side were his parents, traditionalist Catholics who opposed what they described as “disguised euthanasia” and who tried through all possible legal resources to prevent, until almost the last moment, his disconnection. And on the other, his wife, Rachel Lambert, and most of his family, who argued that Vincent would not have wanted to continue living in the conditions in which he did for more than a decade. The problem is that Lambert did not put his wishes in writing in a living will, marking the complex process that, with his death, now comes to an end.

“It is what we have waited for years, we were ready for years, it is rational. Vincent was in a vegetative state and he wouldn’t have wanted to live like this. I hope he rests in peace ”, declared François Lambert, Vincent’s nephew and one of the main spokesmen for the part of the family that defended a dignified death for the nurse. The nephew expressed his hope that now the family can spend their grief in privacy. “For me, the Lambert case ends today,” he said.

But is it really over? The Reims prosecutor, Mathieu Bourrette, has ordered an autopsy, to be carried out this Friday in Paris, to “know the causes of death” of Lambert. The decision does not imply that there is a suspicion of any criminal act and it has nothing to do, he stressed, with the complaint filed by the parents’ lawyers. They said on Monday that they considered the death of their son “inevitable” and that They would no longer try to stop it through justice, as they had done since Vincent was disconnected for the first time in 2013. Although they managed on two occasions – the last one, on May 20 – to stop the process, their victories were always due to procedural and not substantive issues, since all the courts, including the one in Strasbourg, have endorsed the doctors’ decision. to stop treatments. However, his lawyers, who have described Lambert’s death as a “state crime”, have denounced Lambert’s doctor, Vincent Sanchez, and his team for “attempted voluntary homicide in an organized gang”.

Nor does it end with him Lambert case, far from it, the debate in France, and beyond its borders – Pope Francis called on Wednesday to pray “for the sick who are left to die” – about the right to die with dignity and even euthanasia, word for many still taboo.

Euthanasia is not legal in France. But the possibility of letting a person die in an unrecoverable condition is provided for by the Leonetti law – in the name of the deputy who drafted it – of 2005. This regulation establishes that medical care “must not be prolonged with unreasonable stubbornness” and that, in the moment they appear “useless, disproportionate or without any other effect than the artificial maintenance of life, they can be suspended or not undertaken.” The law was updated in 2016 to include “deep and continuous sedation” so that the patient does not suffer until death occurs.

The complexity of the Lambert case has cast doubt on the appropriateness of the rule. Is the Leonetti law enough? Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet has described her as “very balanced and very sensitive.” But even in La República en Marcha (LREM), the party of President Emmanuel Macron and a majority in the National Assembly, there is no consensus on this matter.

LREM deputy and medical professor Jean-Louis Touraine, who last year published a tribune in Le Monde in favor of euthanasia signed by 155 deputies, many also from the macronist majority, considers that the current law is too vague when it comes to establishing what constitutes “unreasonable obstinacy”. The Lambert case has also highlighted the lack of guarantees that the patient’s wishes will be followed. First, because the final decision is in the hands of the doctors and second because, in the event that there is no living will, a hierarchy is not established to decide who in the family has the main voice.

François Lambert has also criticized the excessive time it can take for a patient to die, since it is left to the doctors that the end-of-life protocol is extended for a few days or up to two weeks, to avoid being accused of euthanasia. “It would not be bad for the law to authorize (the process) to be faster and for this to have a protocol” that was also “unified” throughout the country and focused on “protecting” the patient, said in recent days the nephew, who decided to study law as a result of his uncle’s case.

One more compelling argument, affirms the Association for the Right to Die with Dignity (ADMD), to legalize euthanasia. “We must get out of hypocrisy and allow a person to leave in a few minutes and without suffering, not waiting days and days, which constitutes suffering for the patient and their families,” denounced its president, Jean-Luc Romero, in reference to how long it took for Lambert to die, a fact that he described as “a simmering euthanasia.” The Government does not seem to consider this possibility at the moment, despite the fact that, according to a March survey, 96% of the French are in favor of legalizing euthanasia.