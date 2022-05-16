In recent days much has been said about the call of coach Louis Van Gaal where he included the striker from Monterey Striped Vincent Jansenthis despite the low level of play he is going through, however, there is a wide possibility of not participating with the Netherlands.
And it is that it was in an interview where the mother of ‘Toro’, Annemarie Verstappenrevealed that the Monterrey attacker is nothing to marry his sentimental partner, so he was surprised by the call.
‘Your wedding will surely take place. He found it a great surprise that he was selected again. But it’s just the preselection, so there’s no reason to worry about anything yet’detailed the mother of Vincent Jansen.
Following these reports, it is not yet known whether the battering ram Monterey he will decide to be part of the tulip strategist’s call, or if, because he is a preselection, he decides to opt for his family commitment.
It will be from June 3 when the Dutch team debuts in the current edition of the Nations League, where they will be facing their counterparts from Belgium, Wales and Poland.
On the other hand, the future fate of Vincent Jansen, who did not have a good year with the Rayados and there was much speculation that he would be the first casualty of the club. In 90min We will keep reporting.
