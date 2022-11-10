The cup match with Beveren lasted only nine minutes for Vincent Janssen. The Antwerp striker got into a fight with opponent Aleksandar Vukotic, couldn’t keep his hands to himself and was sent off the field. Vukotic got away with yellow. Antwerp managed to reach the next round with one man less.

Janssen switched from the Mexican Monterrey to the ambitious Antwerp last summer. Under trainer Mark van Bommel, the club started the season excellently, but the last few weeks the draft has come a lot. After sixteen matches in the Belgian league, Antwerp is still number two, but the gap with leader Genk is already nine points.

Janssen hopes to play for the Orange at the World Cup in Qatar later this month. National coach Louis van Gaal will announce his selection tomorrow.



Beveren – Antwerp started at 20:00. At the time of the red card for Janssen, the score was 0-0. Calvin Stengs helped the visitors to a 0-1 lead before the break. After 90 minutes the score was 2-2 and so it had to be extended. No more goals were scored in that extension and Antwerp turned out to be the best in the penalty shootout.

Vincent Janssen is angry. © BELGA



Mark van Bommel

,,For the spectators, this was a nice cup match”, said Van Bommel after the game. ,,But as a trainer I would have liked to see a slightly different course. The early red card for Vincent Janssen made it extra difficult for us. I was five meters away and I think Vincent did not make a hitting, but rather a pushing movement.”

,,Despite that numerical minority, we took the lead at first. In the second half it was still 2-1. That second goal should have been flagged for offside. I would like to say something about that: if we want to take the cup competition seriously in Belgium, a VAR and a fourth official must be provided. In the end we still made it and, given the circumstances, we are doubly happy with that. My players have worked very hard for 120 minutes and I am very proud of them.” See also The State Duma spoke about the Russian replacement for outgoing Western companies

Mark van Bommel is not happy with the arbitration. © BELGA



Anderlecht

Anderlecht needed penalties against the local second division team in Lier. After 90 minutes it was 2-2 and no goals were scored in extra time. The penalty shootout was incredibly exciting. The decision came after the twentieth penalty kick. It was Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, from Breda, who shot his team to the next round.