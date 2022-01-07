Prior to its appearance in Hawkeye, the last time we saw the character of Kingpin, it was during the end of Daredevil. While the details of what happened to this villain during the five years of the blip is still a mystery, Vincent D’Onofrio, actor of this antagonist, offered insight into what has become of the crime king in New York while the rest of the MCU grapples with multi-dimensional issues.

In an interview with Comicbook, D’Onofrio was asked about what happened to Kingpin since we last saw him on the small screen. Thus, the actor has pointed out that this character lost his criminal power, and what we see in Hawkeye It is someone trying to regain his position. This was what he commented:

“I think it lost its power. I think his empire collapsed because all these otherworldly things were happening. Given the opportunity, he might have been able to grow his empire during that stage, but he was not given that opportunity. So I think, as far as Hawkeye is concerned, he’s on his way to taking back what’s his. I think it’s clear, from the scene with Vera [Farmiga] and the scene with Maya [de Alaqua Cox], all the scenes with Maya, that her mind is set on being the king, so that’s what it’s going to be. You have to understand that anyone who plays any of these types of characters in the MCU will have a similar response to that, because, in the comics, we never die. Only a few of Marvel’s characters have lost their power, be it monetary, magical, or superhero, but most get it back. That’s the general canon of the MCU, of the comics, of Marvel Comics, so you can’t expect an answer less than that from someone who plays one of the characters. “

Sure, there are still doubts that need an answer, like his current relationship with Daredevil and Vanessa’s whereabouts. But nevertheless, these are questions that may have an answer in future series or MCU movieNow we’re just happy to see Vincent D’Onofrio in a role he was born to play.

Daredevil It is one of the best Marvel productions, so see Matt Murdock and Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in Hawkeye respectively, it was something spectacular. Let’s just hope this isn’t the end for them, and more projects have this duo included.

