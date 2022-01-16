Before Marvel Studios consolidate the television division of the MCU, the company had been making series for different producers, including Netflix. On this streaming platform, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Punisher, Defenders, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones were very popular, but they all ended up being cancelled.

Rumors had it that this was due to the release of new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows for Disney Plus. Years later, Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed the suspicions and held the alliance with the new streaming service responsible.

YOU CAN SEE: Hotel Transylvania 4, online premiere: when and where to watch the movie via streaming?

“None of us took it well. I think we all thought ‘we had a successful series and we’ve lost it’, but soon campaigns began to emerge to save Daredevil and I think most of us, or at least Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll and I, noticed the reasons behind it, “the interpreter of the villainous Kingpin told Marvel News Desk.

Despite the initial discomfort, the actor understood that the clean slate was a logical step for the company in the face of its future series on Disney Plus. “We understood that Marvel was doing it because they were going to launch Disney+… When you’ve been in this business as long as we have, you see that it makes business sense,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney charm: Animated film arrives in China and fails at the box office

Much to the delight of fans, Marvel Studios brought Daredevil back in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as the Kingpin in the Hawkeye series. Not only did he make them canon in the MCU, but he didn’t decide to reboot their stories for addition to the franchise.