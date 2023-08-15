Vincent Regeer (28) had a season ticket at ADO Den Haag for thirteen years, but this summer he had to cancel it due to financial concerns. When other supporters read that, they immediately started a large-scale fundraising campaign. When a friend came to bring the season ticket, Vincent was speechless: “I thought he was just coming to say hello.”
Martin Teunisse
Latest update:
15-08-23, 16:24
