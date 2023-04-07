Social media first, then lawyers. Today it goes like this: the most eloquent indicator of a couple’s well-being are posts, selfies, shares. And if this is the thermometer, the highly patinated Cassel-Kunakey couple may have already separated.

Yes, because the popular actor Vincent Cassel (ex-husband of Monica Bellucci and father of the new model Deva) has deleted his wife, at least from social media. Every reference to Tina Kunakey, married in 2018 and mother of his last daughter, Amazonie, has disappeared from the Instagram profile of the French actor, once overflowing with romantic photos: at the sea, on the Brazilian beaches or those of Biarritz. The film of a couple of enviable happiness.

But there are those who go beyond the amazement linked to the disappearance of these images. Like the “Daily Mail”, for example, which announces: “The two are allegedly going through a moment of profound crisis: they have been separated for a few weeks”. From the “two” – the 26-year-old model and the 57-year-old actor – however, no confirmation comes. But also no denial. Another indication of breakage always comes from the “sacred source” of Instagram: Tina Kunakey has just celebrated her birthday (April 5) and no greeting message has been received from her husband. While in 2022 the super-in love hubby had written: «Today is the birthday of my lady, of my better half, of my life, of my queen, of my accomplice, of my love, of my wife. I love you to the stars.”

The last time the actor liked his wife’s Instagram profile was last February. He is currently promoting his latest film, “The Three Musketeers” in France, while she is busy on photo sets around the world. In any case, they found the time to “ban” each other.

The story began in 2017

When Vincent met his new flame Tina was a nineteen-year-old French model (of Italian-Togolese origins) with a breathtaking physique and a dazzling smile and a promising woman. The actor was already Vincent Cassel and had just gotten married to Monica Bellucci (already father of two girls, Deva and Léonie). “At some point in my life, I didn’t think I’d meet another person to love. I really believed that I would remain single forever, but I found Tina »he had declared in an interview. Now Tina seems really gone and he’s back to being single.