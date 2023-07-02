money flopEveryone sometimes makes a mistake that has small or sometimes large financial consequences. In this series people talk about their money blunder. This week Vincent (52) who has gained so much weight that he has spent 3000 euros on new clothes and donated his ‘old’ clothes worth about 3000 euros to the thrift store. “Then this situation has at least one positive consequence.”
Chantal Van Wees
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Vincent #bought #clothes #euros #underpants #longer #fit
Leave a Reply