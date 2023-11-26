Mari Carmen Cañete Jumilla Sunday, November 26, 2023, 9:04 p.m.



The echoes of the celebration of the 24th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards still resonate, which for the first time in their history left the United States to be held in Seville. Jumilla had a relevant presence in this great event that brought together the best in Latin and world music, mainly with the brands of Viñas Familia Gil, as sponsor and official wine.

Part of the Viñas Familia Gil team traveled to the Andalusian city, led by its managers, Miguel and Ángel Gil Vera, to attend all the events in which their wines were present during a week of events.

Other Jumillan companies were also involved in the gala: Engineering and Entertainment Acoustics installed the ‘gift room’ and the ‘stand’ of Viñas Familia Gil and Imprecubi Jumilla carried out the labeling of the barrels.