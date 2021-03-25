RESIDENTS and business owners in Vinaros (Castellon) can now apply to become part of the local solar power electrical grid.

The council has launched a drive to promote the use of renewable energy sources, focussing on installing solar panels with two options available.

The first program is aimed at installations of less than 100 kilowatts, with the energy obtained being used to power public buildings such as sports centers, schools and council offices.

Individual households can apply to join this scheme, obtaining electricity for their own domestic use.

In addition to the environmental benefits, going solar is also geared towards helping families save money on their electric bill.

The second scheme is for larger infrastructures of more than 100 kilowatts, aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

Ecological Transition councilor Hugo Romero has also revealed that Vinaros Town Hall has an additional project under way, funded by the European Union (EU) with the goal of creating a Smart Grid for more efficient energy consumption.

The EU’s Next Generation COVID recovery funds are partly aimed at promoting green policies and boosting digitalization throughout Europe.