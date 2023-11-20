Podium one step away

80 thousandths: this is the delay from Luca Marini who did not concede to Maverick Viñales to bring theAprilia In the Qatar Grand Prix, which would have allowed the official Venetian team to be able to close a weekend full of difficulties on and off the track. The fact remains that the Spaniard still completed a race characterized by a good comeback, which ended in 4th place after starting from ninth on the grid.

Positive and negative considerations

Viñales therefore has nothing to complain about his performance, the result of a good personal performance combined with the excellent feeling he found with the bike: “The balance that we found this weekend on the RS-GP is, in my opinion, the best of all 2023 – commented – that’s the really good thing. The road is marked and we know very well which technical route to continue on. I don’t want to be repetitive but, once again, having to catch up makes everything more difficult and it doesn’t allow us to obtain the results that, in terms of pace, we deserve. Improving qualifying and starting, with the speed we then demonstrate in the race, must be our mantra from now until the start of the new championship.”

Espargarò raises the white flag

The weekend, however, was much more complicated Aleix Espargarò. Initially the author of a bad reaction against Franco Morbidelli during Q1 on Saturday, in the Sprint race the Spaniard suffered a fracture to the head of the fibula in his left leg a few hours later following a fall during the first lap of the Sprint , which also involved Miguel Oliveira’s Aprilia. While the Portuguese was declared unfit due to the fracture of his right shoulder blade, the #41 still tried to take part in the race, retreating but on the seventh lap for i foot pain: “Today I wanted to trybut at some point I have lost feeling and strength in my left foot no longer being able to operate the gearbox – He admitted – I had already noticed this risk during the Warmup, the hours of rest before the race were not enough to guarantee me the necessary recovery. Knowing our pace it’s a shame, but I had no chance to continue. Now head to Valencia where I hope to arrive in acceptable conditions to end this season well.”