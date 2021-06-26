TT AssenSpanish MotoGP racer Maverick Vinales has once again shown that the TT Circuit in Assen is his. The driver of the Yamaha works team, the last winner of the Dutch grand prix in Assen in 2019, won the qualifying race on Saturday and will start from pole position in the 90th edition of the TT on Sunday.











Vinales also won the opening race in Qatar this season, but did not come close to the podium after that. He is in sixth place in the world championship. The Yamaha rider already showed in practice on Friday that he is fast on the slippery asphalt in Drenthe and went one step further on Saturday with a lap time of 1.31.814. Viñales drove the fastest lap ever on the TT Circuit.

Maverick Vinales. © EPA

His French Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo was second on his Yamaha with 1.31.885. Quartararo is the championship leader in the premier class. Italian Francesco Bagnaia set the third fastest time on his Ducati.

Six-time world champion Marc Márquez will only start from 20th position tomorrow. He crashed again on his Honda in the first qualifying session on Saturday and did not dare to step up. The Spaniard, who missed completely last season due to a complicated arm fracture, made a hair-raising fall in the second free practice on Friday. He was miraculously unharmed after that heavy crash, but it is clear that the shock is on his mind.