Vinales, a good comeback

He hadn’t been lucky in qualifying Maverick Vinales, stopped by several yellow flags and unable to do better than the third row on the starting grid. Despite the departure fromeighth box of the starting grid, the Spanish rider did not lose heart and managed to get back on track, showing excellent pace on a damp track, which gave him the podium in the Sprint on Saturday at Silverstone.

The Spanish rider thus achieved his best performance of the season in the fast race, climbing back into the top5 after just three laps and thus laying the foundations for a race at the top. Vinales thus overtook first Jorge Martin and then Jack Miller, thus occupying the third position from lap 6 to the checkered flag.

At the end of the Sprint, the gap between the Aprilia centaur and the leader was 3″3.

Maverick’s words to Sky

“If we get the most out of our bike we are capable of doing great things. We also worked a lot on the starts, being more aggressive, overtaking earlier. I’ve always been fast in the wet, it was a matter of time, the right set-up was enough, today we made a very important step forward. Will I be strong even in the dry? We think so, my pace was 59″ which is a top pace. Head down, focus and keep believing and trusting us that the result will come. How did I work on the departure? We did it together with Aprilia working on the clutch. We also simulated races with other riders to work on aggressiveness and overtaking in the first laps.”