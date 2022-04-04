L’Aprilia she unlocked in MotoGP with Aleix Espargarò, yesterday winner in Argentina. The veteran of the Noale company, for six years standard bearer in the premier class of the MotoGP world championship of the Venetian house, is the new world leader at 45 points ahead of Brad Binder who totaled 38. This is the least heavy tally after three races from when this scoring system was adopted starting in 1993, but the fact that Aprilia and KTM lead the rider standings is truly unique.

The RS-GP has now finally reached the top of its category, a status from which it will also benefit Maverick Vinalesyesterday seventh after having long defended the fifth position in the race. “It is a great result for all of us, I am very happy for the whole team and for Aleix, we have worked hard over the winter and we deserve it. – the words of the former Yamaha rider – I knew that Aleix could have won, because in practice he had shown that he had something more than all the others, and I was hoping for a lot, because this victory is very important and is a great boost of confidence for everyone. Regarding my race, I found myself fighting with many opponents, wasting time with overtaking and counter-overtaking and this also affected the tires. But I can’t complain, it’s nice to be back in the top ten, especially because I think I could have achieved a better position, then my pace in the race improved a lot and I achieved a good basic feeling with the bike. In this race we were looking for confirmation after the changes to the set up tried in the Warm Up in Indonesia and so it was, so now I’m convinced that starting from here we can improve even more ”.