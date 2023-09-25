India indigestible for Aprilia

Indian Grand Prix decidedly unlucky at home Aprilia, betrayed by episodes that did not allow the two drivers of the Noale company to be able to achieve a potentially better result than the one obtained at the Buddh International Circuit. The proof is precisely in the final outcome, with Maverick Viñales 8th And Aleix Espargarò forced to raise the white flag for a technical problem while fighting for a top-five finish.

The set-up found at the last minute

Both riders, involved in the accident at the start, managed to make excellent comebacks, demonstrating a rather fast RS-GP on the Indian circuit. An evident fact with Viñales, returned to the track in twentieth position and reached the finish line in the top ten thanks to overtaking: “At the first corner I was forced to turn wide and found myself last, from there I started to recover by always pushing as hard as I could – has explained – I’m still very happy because I felt very good on the bikewe made a big improvement over the weekend. In the warm up we found a setting that allowed me to brake hard, precisely the phase where we suffered the most here in India, and the race was the best session of the whole weekend. I truly believe we leave India having taken a big step forward.”

The sudden drop

Espargarò was also very unlucky, as he didn’t have to make such an aggressive comeback as his teammate. While he was in full battle for fifth position, occupied at that moment by a nearby Binder, the #41 had to bring his Aprilia back to the pits for a technical problem. The only certain thing at the moment is that the problem encountered does not concern the engine: “It’s a shame to end the weekend like this – he has declared – they have been three difficult days but today, despite everything, I could have played in the top-5 and I felt pretty good in the saddle. The problem it came suddenlywhat I noticed throughout the weekend was the large amount of heat on the motorcycle and this has already created some problems for us in the past. It’s something we need to analyze because other races with high temperatures will come, there’s little time available but I hope the Aprilia guys will be able to manage it.”